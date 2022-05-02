Police: Teen killed, another hurt in shooting in Bessemer City; 4 in custody

A shooting that killed a 16-year-old teen and hurt another in Bessemer City on March 12 was a robbery gone wrong, according to prosecutors in the case.

The four suspects connected to the shooting, three 18-year-olds and a 24-year-old, were caught and had their first court appearances later in the month. Channel 9′s Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon was in court for the hearing.

The Gaston County Police Department said it responded to Dameron Road shortly after 3 p.m. and found two teen victims who had both been shot.

One teenager, Kaleb Haskins, died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, police said. There was no word on that teen’s condition.

Police arrested four suspects in connection to the shooting. They were identified as Wesley McCullough, 18; Michael Shane Greely, 18; Justin Mykel Peebles, 18; and Leshantez McDowell, 24.

Each suspect will be charged with first-degree homicide, first-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Left to right: Justin Peebles, 18, Leshantez McDowell, 24, Michael Greely, 18, and Wesley McCullough, 18.

In court, Lemon said some of the boys appeared stunned when a judge told them they would be held without bond.

The District Attorney told the judge the four suspects planned to rob the victims well in advance of the shooting.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective J. M. Hanline at 704-866-3320.

