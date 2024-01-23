Police: Teen killed in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy has been killed after being shot multiple times on Michigan Avenue in Hampton Monday evening, police said.

Police said they determined that the boy drove north from the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, where he was shot, to an area of LaSalle Avenue just north of Armistead Avenue, where he lost control of his vehicle as it went into a ditch.

When officers arrived at that scene, they found the boy in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the boy, suffering from a life-threatening injury, to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they are looking to identify a suspect to what they are classifying as a homicide, and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

