Police say teen pulled woman’s shorts down at Gwinnett park, harassed other women

Two Gwinnett County women are thankful they weren’t hurt at a Gwinnett County park after police told Channel 2 Action News someone harassed them and even pulled one woman’s shorts down.

The victims said they don’t want to let the park’s beauty be affected by what this suspect is accused of doing.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Tribble Mill Park Wednesday, where the two victims, who didn’t want to be identified, were hiking a trail one Saturday evening and found themselves fending off an attacker.

Mario Boyo, 17, was arrested on May 20 when police said he forced himself on a woman who was at the park for a run. Police said he grabbed her waist and pulled her toward him to try to kiss her.

Polic said Boyo is accused of grabbing another woman’s shorts and pulling them down.

The teen has since been released on bond.

