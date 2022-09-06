Police: Teen refuses to cooperate in Lodi shooting

Sep. 6—A teenager who may or may not have been a victim in a shooting was uncooperative when contacted by Lodi police officers Sunday afternoon, according to the Lodi Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of two males shooting at each other in the area of East Tokay Street and South Central Avenue at about 12:21 p.m. that day.

Arriving officers located evidence on the scene that a shooting occurred, and a 17-year-old boy was detained, Sgt. Elias Ambriz said.

"He was possibly a victim, but he was uncooperative with officers," Ambriz said. "The other male involved was not located, and no other victims were located."

Ambriz said no structures in the area had been struck by gunfire, but a vehicle parked on Tokay Street had been damaged in the exchange.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.

Meth, fentanyl taken off Galt streets

On Aug. 31, the Sacramento County Probation Department's Investigation and Supervision Unit, with the assistance of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit and Galt Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in Galt based on a Proposition 63 referral, reports state.

Proposition 63 is a California initiative aimed at keeping guns and ammunition out of the hands of violent offenders.

As officers arrived at the undisclosed residence, an individual with a gun fled the scene, according to police reports.

Probation officers secured the area and arrested the individual, who had discarded the gun in a field prior to being detained at gunpoint, according to police.

A total of 12 people were detained, of whom four were arrested. Two others were cited and released, reports state.

Officers seized 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 16 grams of heroin and 1.9 grams of fentanyl.

In addition, two semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines were recovered, along with ammunition and $1,891 in cash, according to police.

The identities of those arrested were not released.