Police: Teen shot after car chase, confrontation near Miami





Florida authorities said a responding officer shot a teenager who had a handgun after a car chase and confrontation over the weekend, The Associated Press reported.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) said Monday officers spotted a teenager driving a black Dodge Challenger after being asked by another agency to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Police followed the vehicle and another car for several blocks until one of the drivers noticed they were being followed and a chase ensued, according to the AP.

Authorities said one of the vehicles got away while the Challenger driven by the teen crashed into a fence, with several people getting out of the vehicle and running away.

Police said the teen who was wounded by police was running with a Glock handgun, while a semi-automatic rifle was found in the Challenger, the AP reported.

Authorities also said the 15-year-old was wanted for firearms possession and occupied burglary.

The 29-year-old officer who shot the teen served on Operation Community Shield, a multi-agency task force. The AP reported that the officer's unit was working following the aftermath of the killing of Miami-based rapper Wavy Navy Pooh late last week.

Wavy Navy Pooh, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was killed after a vehicle stopped him at a stoplight on Friday evening, pulling alongside his car and opening fire on him, ABC affiliate WPLG reported. Two children, ages 1 and 5, and a woman were inside the car but were not harmed in the incident.

The teen who was shot following the crash and confrontation with police remains in critical condition at a medical facility. The officer was not injured in the incident, according to police.

MDPD is currently investigating the incident, the AP noted.

The Hill has reached out to Miami-Dade Police Department for more information.