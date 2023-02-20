Police say teen was shot and killed by resident during Lexington home burglary
A teenager was killed early Monday during a home burglary in Lexington, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened when a 19-year-old male forced his way into a house in the 1100 block of Jouett Creek Drive.
A resident of the home shot the young man, who was declared dead at the scene, Lexington police said in a news release.
Police received the call about the shooting at 1:10 a.m.
Police did not release any other details, and as of mid-morning Monday the Fayette County Coroner’s Office had not released the name of the person who was killed.
Police asked that anyone with information about the case call 859-258-3600. People can also submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.