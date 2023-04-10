Police: Teen shot, killed in Trotwood; 14-year-old taken into custody

A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday, Trotwood police said.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office identified the teenager Monday as David Simmons, of Dayton.

Trotwood police responded to the 600 block of Outer Belle Road in reference to a juvenile male that had been shot, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

>> 2 teens, 1 preteen arrested for triple homicide in Florida

Upon arrival, officers found Simmons deceased with a gunshot wound.

A 14-year-old male was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of reckless homicide, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.