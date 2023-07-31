Police: Teen shot in Melbourne; motorist took aim after saying group threw rocks at vehicle

Melbourne police say a motorist who pulled up and shot a 13-year-old child early Monday apparently accused the child and the other juveniles she was with of throwing rocks at his vehicle. The girl was not seriously injured, suffering a superficial wound to her left arm, police reported.

“It is unusual,” said Sgt. Ben Slover of the Melbourne Police Department, adding that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The gun-toting motorist was not located. It was also not immediately clear why the teens were out after midnight along the darkened Melbourne roadways.

Melbourne police investigating after 13-year-old girl shot in arm overnight.

“Based on what we know, I wouldn’t say that shooting someone could be described as justified, with what I know right now. It’s still under investigation,” Slover said, adding that the officers were not able to say whether the teens were involved in tossing rocks or other shenanigans.

The shooting happened about 12:09 a.m. near the intersection of North Wickham Road and Fountainhead Boulevard. Officers arrived at the site within moments when the agency got another call – this time from a 13-year-old girl saying that she had just been shot, police records show.

The girl told detectives that she and a group of her friends had been confronted by an angry man in a white truck or sport utility vehicle. The unidentified man accused the teens of throwing rocks at his vehicle, then whipped out a gun and fired off at least one round toward the group, the girl said. The teens scattered and the wounded girl ran home to Sabal Palms Apartments to call for help from the police, reports show.

More: Small plane crash-lands in Grant-Valkaria cow pasture; pilot, passenger uninjured

Police said that at the same time, other motorists had complained about juveniles along the roadway tossing rocks and cinderblocks at passing vehicles. Detectives searched for video and descriptions of the shooter’s vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Teen shot; Melbourne police say motorist took aim over thrown rocks