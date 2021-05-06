Police: Teen shot outside his Penn Hills home

May 6—A 17-year-old boy was shot during the evening hours May 5 as he walked out of his Penn Hills home, police reported.

Chief Howard Burton said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. along the 200 block of Pelone Drive. Shots were fired from a vehicle outside the home.

Burton said the boy was hit in the torso. He was taken to a hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

No description of suspects or the vehicle was available.

Burton said the area is not known to be problematic.

"It's not a problem area at all," Burton said. "It's weird. It's a real nice area, so I'm not sure (what caused the shooting)."

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Penn Hills police at 412-342-1188.

