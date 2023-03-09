Police: Teen shot at Sonic restaurant in Orlando was not intended target

Police say a teenager is recovering after being shot Wednesday night at an Orlando fast food restaurant.

According to the Orlando Police Department, it appears that the teen was an innocent bystander in the incident.

Officers responded to Sonic Drive-In on International Drive near Grand National Drive around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to the leg and determined that the individual was not the shooter’s intended target.

Investigators did not release the name or age of the victim, who they said was being treated at a hospital.

OPD also told Channel 9 that a motorist on nearby Grand National Drive was spooked by the gunfire and ended up crashing while trying to leave the area.

Eyewitness News is working to find out if anyone was hurt in that crash.

At last report, Orlando police said that no arrests had been made in the shooting case.

