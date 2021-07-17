Police: Teen was shot twice in the back

Jul. 17—ELWOOD — Police have arrested a man who said an 18-year-old was shot inside his home.

Robert Louis Miller III is charged with Level 5 felony carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within last 15 years; Level 6 felony obstruction of justice; Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine; Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance; and Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another.

Miller was located in Anderson at a motel on Thursday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Elwood police officer Ben Gosnell.

Alex Harnish, 18, was shot twice in the back and taken to Mercy Hospital of Elwood on Wednesday, according to the affidavit. Gosnell spoke with Harnish, who said he was shot inside Miller's home.

Harnish said he was at Miller's home, located in the 2400 block of South H Street, with a friend. He said an unknown Black man and the man's girlfriend were also present when the shooting took place.

An argument took place before the shooting and Harnish was told to empty his pockets, according to the affidavit.

Harnish said his friend stood up and four shots were fired inside the home. He insisted Miller was one of the shooters, according to the affidavit. Harnish and his friend then ran out the back door of the home and called 911 when they were about five blocks away from Miller's home.

Miller told police the argument happened after he and the Black male came out of his bedroom, according to the affidavit. He told Gosnell he attempted to kick everyone out of his home during the argument.

That's when Miller said the unidentified man struck Harnish's friend in the head with a firearm, causing the firearm to discharge. Harnish was hit by gunfire, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not state who else fired a gun or who else was holding a gun when Harnish was shot.

Miller said he picked up two firearms after everyone ran from his home and unloaded them, according to the affidavit. He then attempted to hide them where another person could come pick them up.

Miller told Gosnell that he never had a handgun in his possession until after the shooting and then he had both of them in his possession, according to the affidavit. He said he was trying to find the firearms and turn himself in, but he could not find the guns in time.

"Robert continued to state that in his bedroom where methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia was located during the search of his residence was all his, but no weapons were his," Gosnell wrote in the affidavit.

In 2019, Miller was charged with Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another person, but those charges were later dismissed. The affidavit in the dismissed case said three witnesses told police they saw Miller point a handgun at a neighbor after the two men argued on June 17, 2018.

