Police: Teen in stable condition following Mt. Oliver shooting

Dec. 18—A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after police said she was shot in the stomach late Saturday night in Mt. Oliver.

Emergency responders were called to the 100 block of Penn Avenue in Mt. Oliver just after 11:15 p.m., where they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.

County detective are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

