Police: Teenage boy injured in Hartford shooting on Pershing Street

Police are investigating a Hartford shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured, according to Hartford Police.

Police responded to Pershing Street after midnight Thursday for a ShotSpotter activation. They located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot, according to police.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.