Police: Teenage boy shot, killed in moving car by fellow passenger in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — One teenager is accused of killing another in a moving car when a gun fired as they traveled through Port St. Lucie late Friday night, police said.

The teen killed was described as a 15-year-old boy, Port St. Lucie police said. The person with the gun was a 17-year-old, said police Sgt. John Dellacroce.

The car stopped in the area of Southeast Tiffany Avenue near Southeast Hillmoor Drive, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday. That intersection is east of U.S. 1 next to St. Lucie Medical Center.

Officers arrived after a 911 call was made about a gunshot victim, Dellacroce said. Paramedics took the 15-year-old to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

Detectives determined the teen who was shot was traveling in a car with a few other people. He was in the back seat when a firearm was discharged from within the car, striking and killing him, police said.

Police charged a 17-year-old passenger in the car with the teen's death.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Teenager shot, killed in car by passenger in Port St. Lucie