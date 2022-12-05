Police: Teenage girl shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, the call for a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue came in at 3 p.m. Police, fire and EMS crews are all on scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said they believe they have leads on the suspect.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

