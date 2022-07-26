Police: Teenager charged after man assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh

The investigation continues after Pittsburgh police say a man was attacked on Smithfield Street and is now in the hospital.

A police investigative report details what led up to the encounter between a man and at least two other people, one of whom is a teenager. The report references video that shows the teenager grabbed him by the backpack and pulled him to the ground. When he got up, another person punched him in the face, causing him to hit his head off of a building.

The man is in critical condition but is stable.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., hear the charges the alleged attacker is now facing.

