Police: Teens arrested after punching woman in the face, robbing man at gunpoint in Central District

Three teenage boys were arrested following a string of robberies in the Central District neighborhood on Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers first responded to a reported robbery near 16th Avenue and East Yesler Way just after 2:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police spoke with a 39-year-old woman who said that the three teens grabbed her fanny pack. A struggle ensued as the teens tried to take it from her.

They reportedly punched her in the face, before fleeing on foot without her fanny pack.

The teens also took a 39-year-old man’s cash at gunpoint.

The victim told police he was at 17th Avenue and Spruce Street, when one of the three teenagers pointed a gun at him and demanded he hand over his cash.

The man complied. After taking the money, the boys again fled on foot.

Police later determined that the teenagers were involved in a third incident that occurred earlier in the day – a delivery driver’s wallet had been stolen from his car while he was making a delivery.

Officers eventually located the suspects, ages 12, 16 and 15, and recovered the gun used in one of the robberies.

They were booked into the Youth Services Center on armed robbery charges.