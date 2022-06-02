Police to teens: Don't shoot pellet guns at strangers

Jun. 2—No, it doesn't go without saying.

Cobb County police are warning teens to steer clear of an alleged new social media trend that involves shooting airsoft, pellet, and other toy guns at strangers in public.

Cobb's seen at least two incidents as of late where unsuspecting strangers are hit with BBs or pellets, Sgt. Wayne Delk told the MDJ. All of Cobb's incidents have involved teenagers.

"It's not like a group of kids going out in the woods and playing cops and robbers like we may have done when we were kids ... they're shooting these weapons at unsuspecting kids," Delk said.

Aside from the obvious concern — shooting other people with dangerous weapons that can cause serious harm — Delk said there's an added risk for the perpetrators.

"These teenagers who are doing these pranks, or this challenge, they run the risk of someone thinking that they're actually being shot at, or that they are actually shooting at someone, and using deadly force in self defense," he added.

Some jurisdictions have tied the trend to the TikTok-based "Orbeez Challenge," involving loading toy guns with the small water bottles and shooting them at others. The trend has received widespread attention as it proliferates nationwide, though Cobb and Marietta police didn't explicitly connect the incidents to the trend.

Marietta police saw one such incident where a teenager used a pellet gun in a drive-by shooting of a man walking a dog in a neighborhood off Kennesaw Avenue. The victim, Thomas Painter, told Fox 5 Atlanta the incident left him with a welt on his torso.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy told the MDJ a teenager was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident, but couldn't provide further details as the suspect is a minor.

Similar incidents have been reported in Gwinnett County, Peachtree City, and LaGrange.

"We will arrest and prosecute these cases," Delk added. "They really need to stop and think about this. Parents need to talk to their older teens about the fact that this is criminal activity that could result in someone getting hurt, or even worse."