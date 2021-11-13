Police: Teens driven by racial hatred targeted BLM leader

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, Melina Abdullah speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities say three teenagers driven by racial hatred were behind hoax calls that brought major police responses to the home of Abdullah, a leading Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEFANIE DAZIO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers driven by racial hatred were behind hoax calls that brought major police responses to the home of a leading Black Lives Matter activist in Los Angeles.

The teenagers, aged 13 to 16, connected over the Discord chat platform and are suspects in more than 30 bomb threats and so-called “swatting” incidents across the country, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Swatting refers to a phony emergency call made to attract police to a particular address without cause.

They are accused of perpetrating two fake swatting calls — one this past September and another in August 2021 — at the LA home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-LA and a Cal State Los Angeles professor.

Police did not identify Abdullah by name as a victim of the teens, but listed her block as the location of two of the swatting incidents.

Los Angeles police said Friday that the teens were behind hoaxes dating back to July 2020 that targeted “other online persons, video gamers, activists, schools, airports, houses of worship, entertainment venues and memorial parks.”

Police will present a case to Los Angeles County prosecutors for criminal conspiracy and creating a false emergency charges and plan to request a hate crime enhancement in connection with the incidents at Abdullah's home.

“Some of the language used in the swatting incidents and a review of the subjects’ online activities reflect a racial motivation theme to a number of these swatting attacks,” the LAPD said in a news release.

Two of the teenagers live in Ohio and New York, where authorities served search warrants on Tuesday. The third teenager is a U.S. citizen who is currently living in Cyprus.

Abdullah, a prominent police critic, has previously condemned the LAPD responses to her home, which included armed SWAT officers surrounding her house and ordering her to come outside through a loudspeaker. She has a pending lawsuit against the department for its actions during the Aug. 12, 2020, swatting.

Abdullah told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that she doubted the LAPD's information regarding the teenagers. She also said the teenagers' alleged actions do not excuse the police officers' tactics at her home.

“Even if what they’re saying is true, the police — LAPD — used this opening as an opportunity to attempt to terrorize me and my family,” Abdullah told the newspaper.

Abdullah, when reached by The Associated Press on Friday, said she would be putting out a statement on her social media.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 arrested in deadly stabbing in downtown Lubbock

    Lubbock police arrested David Brasfield in the stabbing the death of Aundra Singletery.

  • Teen gamer in Virginia said to be involved in college bomb threats in multiple states

    A teenage gamer in Virginia is said to be involved in the recent spate of bomb threats at colleges and universities in the tri-state area, law enforcement

  • Time is now to get COVID booster shots

    KTVU's Christien Kafton reports.

  • Sister told police that parents accused of murdering daughter, 6, kept girl in cage

    A 6-year-old girl whose adoptive parents are accused of her murder was found dead inside a dog cage with duct tape covering her mouth and nose, her sister told

  • Biden, Xi to meet virtually on Monday: White House

    President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, the White House said Friday. The meeting will mark the third time the two leaders will have spoken since Biden took office. The meeting comes amid continued tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade issues, climate change and human rights.

  • Summer Zervos: Ex-Apprentice drops lawsuit against Trump

    Mr Trump declares himself "totally vindicated" as Summer Zervos abandons her long-running lawsuit.

  • Bellingham man suspected of hate crime after using racial slur during argument

    The man also is suspected of assault during the argument.

  • OK, We Need to Talk About the #LemonAndCoffee Challenge on TikTok

    The coffee and lemon challenge calls for drinking instant coffee with a squeeze of lemon every morning for 28 to 30 days in order to lose weight. But does it work?

  • Teens charged in arson murder of five Senegalese immigrants targeted wrong Denver home

    Five Senegalese immigrants killed in a 2020 arson house fire were targeted by one of the teenagers charged in the case because he mistakenly thought someone at the Denver home had stolen his mobile phone, court testimony showed on Friday. The disclosures came during a preliminary hearing for Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, who have been charged with first-degree murder, arson, assault and related offenses stemming from the August 2020 blaze. Denver District Judge Martin Egelhoff ruled there was sufficient evidence in the case against the pair to proceed with prosecution and ordered the two youths to be held without bail.

  • Press Secretary Jen Psaki returns to work after Covid-19

    "I remain incredibly grateful for the vaccine for keeping me safe and other people in my house safe as well," she said.

  • Psaki resumes White House briefings after COVID diagnosis

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki resumed her daily press briefings Friday, nearly two weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, joking that one downside to returning was having to wear professional footwear. “It's great to be back with all of you,” Psaki said, “although as a longtime hater of heels I do miss my slippers, which I'm sure some of the women in this room can agree with.” It was her first appearance in the White House press briefing room since Oct. 27.

  • Here's what lame-duck LSU football coach Ed Orgeron should do for his next act | Toppmeyer

    There’s no quit in this Cajun. And judging by how LSU played against Alabama, the Tigers haven’t quit on Ed Orgeron, either.

  • Mayor-elect dismisses BLM threats of riots if NYPD unit resurrected

    New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams met with Black Lives Matter, a conversation that ended in heated fashion with organizers threatening protests and violence if Adams brings back the controversial plainclothes NYPD anti-crime unit.

  • Republican Ciattarelli concedes New Jersey governor race

    New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli said Friday he conceded the race for governor to Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy, more than a week after election day, but he added that he plans to run again in four years. Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to win reelection, but the margin with Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, was just about 3 points — much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.

  • COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations remain high as children begin getting vaccines

    COVID-19 case rates and hospitalization rates were still high across Utah as vaccination efforts began for children ages 5 to 11.

  • Jazz suffer first home loss, fall 111-100 to Pacers

    Myles Turner stood up to Rudy Gobert and the Indiana Pacers knocked down the Utah Jazz.

  • Franklin, Gardner lead No. 25 Virginia past Radford, 73-52

    Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment, beating Radford 73-52 on Friday night. The Cavaliers (1-1), who were beaten 66-58 by Navy on Tuesday night, used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Bryan Hart led Radford (1-1) with 12 points, but the Highlanders shot 38% and committed 15 turnovers that Virginia turned into 19 points.

  • Jones scores 15, No. 5 NC State women drub Wofford 90-57

    Kayla Jones scored 15 points and No. 5 North Carolina State got its first win of the season, drubbing Wofford 90-57 on Friday night. Elissa Cunane added 13 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who were coming off a loss on Tuesday night to top-ranked South Carolina. Annabelle Schultz and Jackie Carman scored 16 points apiece for the Terriers (0-2), who kept it close in the first two quarters before N.C. State took control.

  • CEO who threw chair inside Capitol on Jan. 6 gets jail time

    The former chief executive of a tech company in suburban Chicago who lost his job after he threw a chair inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Friday to 30 days imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bradley Rukstales, of Inverness, Illinois, to pay $500 in restitution, court records show. Rukstales previously acknowledged he stormed the Capitol, threw a chair in the direction of police officers who had been forced to retreat from rioters, was nearby as a melee between officers and rioters broke out and had to be dragged away by officers after he refused to comply with attempts to get him up from the floor.

  • Murphy’s N.J. Lead Grows to 73,000 But No Ciattarelli Concession

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a week after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy won re-election, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli has yet to concede. The Associated Press called the tight race for the Democratic incumbent on Nov. 3. Murphy now leads by 73,814 votes, according to the AP tally.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second