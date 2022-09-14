Police: Teens get excessively drunk after man provides them with alcohol

Sep. 14—EAU CLAIRE — Two teen girls were treated at an Eau Claire hospital for excessive intoxication after a man provided them with alcohol, police say.

The girls were 15 and 17 years old, police say.

Jeremy J. Martin, 46, of Couderay, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

Martin is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer met with the parents of the teens Aug. 20 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital shortly after they were admitted for their intoxication and suspected drug use.

Family members had gathered together at an Eldorado Boulevard residence and Martin was also visiting from Couderay.

The couple's daughters were spending time with Martin. They discovered their younger daughter was acting like she might be under the influence of something. And their older daughter became very defiant.

The couple brought both of their daughters to the hospital after the younger daughter mentioned using drugs.

The teens told one of their parents they had been drinking alcohol with Martin over the course of the night. The younger daughter said she had also smoked marijuana with Martin.

An officer spoke to the teen girls at the hospital. They both had bloodshot and glassy eyes and smelled of intoxicants. Both said Martin brought three bottles of vodka into the residence and gave it to them.

The oldest daughter estimated she drank six shots. The younger daughter estimated she drank a half a bottle of vodka. Both said they were drinking with Martin in a bedroom he was using.

Both girls provided a urine sample at the hospital and no drugs were detected. Hospital staff told the police officer that when the girls were first admitted, the younger daughter had a blood alcohol level of .24. The older daughter's level was .16. That is three times and twice the legal limit, respectively, for driving.

The officer then spoke with Martin, who denied knowing the girls were drinking alcohol. He also denied supplying them with alcohol.

Martin's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. He said he had been drinking but did not drink at the Eldorado Boulevard residence.

At the time of this incident, Martin was free on bond for pending criminal cases in both Burnett and Sawyer counties. Conditions of the bond prohibited Martin from committing any new crimes.