Police telling people to avoid part of midtown after three shot, gunman on the run
WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta police are telling people to stay away from the area between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW after three people were shot in midtown Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 1280 West Peachtree Street NW.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill is at the scene and has learned that a shooting happened inside the building and one person is dead.

Police said the shooter remains on the run.

