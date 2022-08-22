Police telling people to avoid part of midtown after three shot, gunman on the run

Atlanta police are telling people to stay away from the area between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW after three people were shot in midtown Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 1280 West Peachtree Street NW.

Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW.



We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill is at the scene and has learned that a shooting happened inside the building and one person is dead.

Police said the shooter remains on the run.

We have multiple crews working to learn more information from police about what is going on.

Stay with WSBTV.com and turn into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

