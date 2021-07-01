Police: Temple fire doesn't appear racially motivated

Jun. 30—While the motive behind the fire that heavily damaged the Taoist Temple Museum is still being investigated, authorities said Wednesday that anti-Asian sentiment does not seem to be a factor.

Suspect Maxine Montenegro's reasons were probably not motivated by race, said Lt. James Lutz, public information officer for the Hanford Police Department. Lutz added that Montenegro, a transient, appears to have issues regarding substance abuse and mental health.

"We have a lot of transients in that area in the evening," Lutz said. "It's kind of a throughway for the homeless."

Montenegro was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the China Alley fire that took place on the night of May 12. The fire almost completely consumed the stairway leading to the altar room and destroyed many of the artifacts inside — artifacts that the museum's director, Arianne Wing, said are priceless. Damage is estimated at around $500,000.

Wing and her husband, Steve Banister, had several cameras set around the China Alley area which proved to be instrumental in the investigation. Footage identified a woman on the steps of the temple, apparently smoking a cigarette. The person then lit what appeared to be articles of clothing on fire.

The Taoist Temple Museum dates back to the late 1870s and is in the National Register of Historic Places.