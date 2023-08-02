Police: Ten injured after stolen vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York City
New York City police say a driver struck a group of pedestrians at an intersection in midtown, injuring ten while attempting to flee from authorities.
NEW YORK — The driver of a stolen car fleeing police injured 10 people after he careened across a busy Midtown Manhattan sidewalk during the Tuesday evening rush hour just outside Grand Central Station. One witness said he saw cops in pursuit of the Hyundai Tucson, which had Illinois license plates. “The red car was coming and the cops were right behind him with their lights and sirens going,” ...
