Police: Ten injured after stolen vehicle strikes pedestrians in New York City

AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have "disastrous results" for the world, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told AFP in an interview Wednesday, citing the island's strategic importance for the semiconductor industry and global shipping lanes."What we need to do is to explain to the international community that if there's any conflict involving Taiwan, it's going to have disastrous results for the rest of the world," Wu said, pointing to the food and fuel shortages, and spiralling inflation, that resu