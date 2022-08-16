Police: Tennessee man arrested for aggravated assault in Marietta

Aug. 16—A Tennessee man was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault in Marietta.

According to a warrant, Cadaruis Carter of Humble, Tennessee, was arrested at the Greyhound bus depot at 1250 S Marietta Parkway, near Cobb Parkway. Carter, 22, was sitting on a bench behind the victim, Mark Anderson, when he turned around and sliced Anderson's neck with a hair pick that had sharpened edges.

Reports from the scene reveal that the hair pick used in the attack was recently sharpened, with an extra grip added on the handle for a better hold.

Carter is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a weapon. He is currently incarcerated at the Cobb County jail on a $15,000 bond.