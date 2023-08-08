Police tent in Nicola Sturgeon’s garden ‘seared into people’s minds’, admits Humza Yousaf

This large evidence tent was erected outside Nicola Sturgeon’s house at the height of the investigation - Twitter

The image of a forensics-style evidence tent on Nicola Sturgeon’s front lawn is “seared into the minds” of voters and is undermining the SNP’s agenda, Humza Yousaf has admitted.

The First Minister acknowledged that a police investigation into SNP finances, which has seen his predecessor arrested, had “cut through” with the public, amid plummeting support for his party.

Speaking to Matt Forde, the comedian, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, he said he continued to believe Ms Sturgeon when she insisted the inquiry was not a factor in her resignation.

However, he admitted to “frustration” that the ongoing saga was overshadowing his work in government.

Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband, was arrested shortly after Mr Yousaf entered Bute House with police carrying out an extensive search of the couple’s home on the outskirts of Glasgow over two days.

Nicola Sturgeon with Peter Murrell outside a polling station in Glasgow in 2019 - AP Photo/Scott Heppell

A large white tent was put up on their front lawn, in an apparent attempt to shield the actions of dozens of detectives from public view, creating dramatic images that were beamed around the world.

“The most frustrating part for me is the inability to then get cut through for what I’m trying to do,” Mr Yousaf said.

“Because I’m afraid, whether I like it or not, the police investigation of course has got cut through and that image of the police tent in the garden, that’s going to sear into people’s minds.”

Speaking about the predicament facing Ms Sturgeon, who strenuously denies wrongdoing, he added: “It’s the stuff of absolute nightmares for her.”

Colin Beattie, the former SNP treasurer, was arrested and questioned by police in April, roughly a fortnight after Mr Murrell’s detention. Ms Sturgeon was then arrested and taken in for questioning in June.

All three have been released without charge pending further investigation. The police operation and Ms Sturgeon’s shock resignation has coincided with declining poll ratings for the SNP, and a surge in support for Labour.

Humza Yousaf and Katy Loudon, the SNP candidate for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, campaigning in the by-election - JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES

On independence, Mr Yousaf acknowledged that he was “not in control” of when a prime minister granted a second vote on separation, despite previously claiming Scotland could achieve statehood within five years.

He also opened up about his own “struggles” with mental health as a result of workplace pressures and revealed he had previously obtained professional help.

“Politicians are very good at preaching good mental health and good physical health and I think pretty bad at practising it,” he said.

“I mean I’ve struggled at times with my mental health in this job. And one of the best things I’ve ever done actually is getting some counselling, in 2016.

“But your mental health can really take a real hit in this job. And I think if you’re going to be at your best physically, that helps you with your mental health.”

Salmond calls for SNP-Greens split

Meanwhile, in his own Fringe show, Alex Salmond, the former first minister, urged Mr Yousaf to end his party’s controversial coalition pact with the far-Left Scottish Greens.

Mr Salmond, now leader of the Alba Party, said: “Hopefully, Humza Yousaf is going to sort out the governmental difficulties of the Scottish National Party.

“If he were to take my advice, I would start by ending the coalition with the Green Party.

“There is no reason on earth why the Scottish National Party with 64 members of the Scottish Parliament of 129 cannot be governing coherently and cooperatively as a political party.”

