Police: Terre Haute man arrested after brief standoff

Jan. 11—Police say a man who violated the terms of his prison and corrections sentence was arrested Wednesday after initially refusing to surrender.

Terre Haute police said an arrest warrant for escape was issued Tuesday for Durend M. Randall, 40, of Terre Haute.

Randall's state prison sentence had been modified and he was finishing his sentence through Vigo County Community Corrections via electronic monitoring. However, police say, Randall removed his court ordered monitoring bracelet, necessitating the arrest warrant.

Due to his criminal history, the U.S. Marshall's Task Force began an effort to locate Randall. That task force includes Terre Haute police, state police and Vigo County sheriff's deputies.

The task force located Randall at a residence in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers attempted to order Randall from the residence, but he refused to comply.

The THPD's Special Response Team and negotiators arrived, and Randall then came out and was arrested.