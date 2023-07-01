Police: Test shows Wright extremely drunk during crash that killed Cha'Quon Jeffrey

A Wichita Falls man accused of killing Cha’Quon Jeffrey in a head-on crash had a blood-alcohol level about three times the legal limit, according to allegations in court documents.

A balloon and letter display honoring Cha'Quon Jeffery on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Hirschi Field House parking lot.

Brandon Michael Wright, 39, was driving the wrong way when he collided with Jeffrey's vehicle June 3 in the 3000 block of Spur 325 northbound, according to allegations.

Wright is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, and he was free Friday from the Wichita County Detention Center on $200,000 in bonds, online jail and court documents show.

A toxicology report on a sample from Wright showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.238, far above the 0.08 percent that legally marks intoxication in Texas, according to allegations in an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

The toxicology report was from the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Lubbock.

A charge of manslaughter against Wright in connection with Jeffrey’s death was dismissed Tuesday. The affidavit for the manslaughter charge did not include the results of the blood-alcohol test.

Wright was arrested on the new charge Thursday and released on a $150,000 bond for intoxication manslaughter the same day, according to jail records.

About 12:15 a.m. June 3, Wright drove a black 2019 Honda Ridgeline the wrong way, crashing into Jeffrey, 25, who was at the wheel of a silver 2013 Chevy Malibu, according to allegations in court records.

Jeffrey was killed on impact, and his front-seat passenger, Veronica Diaz, sustained serious injuries, according to allegations. She has undergone multiple surgeries.

Wright is also charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with her injuries, court documents show.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, and aggravated assault causing series bodily injury are all second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

