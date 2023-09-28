Police testify in second day of Lewis murder trial

Sep. 27—CLARK COUNTY — When Clark County Sheriff's Office Shift Supervisor Capt. Brandon Westerfield arrived at Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis' Sellersburg home last April he saw so much blood on her daughter's hands that he asked first responders to help clean it off.

"I remember asking someone from EMS to clean the blood off her hands," he said. "They were very bloody."

Mac Lewis, Lizzie Bennett Lewis' husband, who is charged with her murder, and other felonies, was not on the premises when police and EMS arrived, and Westerfield described Bennett Lewis' daughter and a friend with her as "distraught."

Westerfield was one of eight people called to testify on Wednesday during the second day of a murder trial in Clark Circuit Court 1.

Along with a count of murder, Lewis is also charged with attempted murder for firing a gun toward Lizzie Bennett Lewis' then-11-year-old daughter, and three counts of criminal recklessness for continuing to fire the weapon within the home in the 1100 block of Forest Hill Circle in Sellersburg on April 1, 2022.

Lewis is also charged with shooting a bullet through a television. The bullet then traveled outside of the home on Forest Hill Circle, across Highway 60 and into a storm door at a home in a neighboring subdivision.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, along with deputy prosecutor Krista Willike, are representing the state of Indiana.

The prosecution's position is Lewis shot and killed Lizzie Bennett Lewis after she told him she wanted a divorce.

The defense argues Lewis was using a gun to get Lizzie Bennett Lewis' attention after she said she wanted a divorce and she tried to take the gun from him and it went off.

Lewis is being represented by Clark County Chief Public Defender Mitch Harlan, along with public defender Kayse Machan.

"The question is, really, what happened in there (the room)," Harlan said.

Mull asked Westerfield what happened when he arrived at the home on the night of April 1, 2022.

Westerfield said he saw Lizzie Bennett Lewis' then-11-year-old daughter, along with another friend who was 10-years-old the time, distraught and standing in the front yard.

The victim's daughter, who called 911 and said her stepdad killed her mother, had her mother's blood on her hands.

He said another person, identified as Adam Mallad, was also at the scene with the girls and that he discovered Mallad knew Lewis.

Westerfield said Lizzie Bennett Lewis' daughter was visibly very upset.

"She was absolutely distraught," Westerfield said. "Who wouldn't be?"

On cross-examination Harlan asked if Mallad had told Westerfield that Lewis had called him to go to his home to comfort the girls.

Westerfield confirmed that Mallad said that.

Harlan also asked Westerfield if Mallad told him that Lewis had communicated that he was driving to turn himself in to police.

Westerfield said Mallad did.

Sellersburg Police officers Sgt. Sean Drees and Sgt. Michael Voelz also took the stand Wednesday, and film from their body-worn cameras from after Lewis was arrested was shown in court.

Sgt. Drees testified that he saw Lewis' vehicle shortly after hearing about a shooting incident over his police radio and was able to take Lewis into custody without incident.

Lewis can be heard on a recording from Sgt. Voelz's radio.

"I was holding it to myself (the gun) and she went and grabbed it," Lewis said.

CCSO Capt. Victoria Morgan also testified and identified evidence in the case, including two sweatshirts with bullet holes, and a typed letter from Lizzie Bennett Lewis for Mac Lewis, found in a vehicle.

CCSO's Sgt. Bradley Pavey, Sgt. James Shelton, Det. Cpl. Nickolas Cappola and officer Nick Owen also testified that they were involved with the investigation of Lizzie Bennett Lewis' death on April 1, 2022.

Harlan said the defense knew there'd be a number of witnesses called on Wednesday.

"We heard the body cams on a couple of the officers and again, we feel like what he said there is really consistent with what we thought all along, he was attempting to commit suicide, she came to prevent that, they wrestled over the gun and the gun went off and caused Lizzie's death," Harlan said.

Harlan said the defense team and Lewis haven't decided if Lewis will testify in his own defense.

Mull said Wednesday's testimony was "foundational" for Thursday.

"I am going to move to admit most of that evidence. We will be talking about shell casings, handguns and recovered bullets, a variety of things recovered at the crime scene," Mull said.

A total of 11 shots were fired inside the Sellersburg home, Mull said.

Jeffersonville attorney Larry Wilder, a family friend of Lizzie Bennett Lewis' family, and her former attorney, spoke on behalf of her family.

"What they've asked me to do is just between now and the verdict to let everyone know that's been supportive of them (is) they appreciate it and you can see the number of people in the courtroom to watch this process work its way out, that are supporting them," Wilder said.

Judge Karaffa has signed a decorum and media order that allows news media to video record certain parts of the trial and take still photographs throughout a majority of the trial. This decision is part of a new rule that gives Indiana judges discretion about filming and photography during court proceedings. Previously, filming and photography were not permitted during Indiana court proceedings.

The trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.