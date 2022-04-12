Police testimony heard at preliminary hearing for defendant charged in January pursuit

Apr. 11—Several Stillwater police officers and three victim-witnesses testified Monday to their interaction and observations stemming from a January car chase that wound through east Stillwater.

Carlos Lopez was charged with 12 felonies after police alleged he left a known drug area and led officers on a pursuit through Stillwater, damaging multiple vehicles.

He was charged with seven counts of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of running a roadblock, and one count attempting to elude a police officer.

Lopez appeared in court for a preliminary hearing with his attorney Jodie Gage. The State of Oklahoma is represented by Payne County Assistant District Attorneys Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio.

SPD Det. Brett Moore was the first to take the stand. He gave an overview of what led to the pursuit and what happened during the pursuit. He said he initiated a traffic stop because Lopez was speeding and improperly changed lanes. Moore told the court Lopez didn't stop when emergency lights were activated, and eventually, Lopez had to stop at a red light, but he never put the car in park, Moore said.

"Again, we hesitated because the vehicle never went into park," he said.

Moore decided to contact Lopez at the driver's side, and Det. Josh Carson contacted the passenger. Moore said Lopez seemed as if he would get out of the vehicle but instead drove off, nearly running over Carson.

Throughout the remainder of the direct examination, Moore went over the route law enforcement traveled when following after Lopez. During the entire pursuit, Moore said they never went the posted speed limit, and at times Lopez was driving at speeds of 80 mph or higher. He also told the court he and Stillwater Officer Charles Rivas attempted tactical vehicle interventions on Lopez's vehicle to stop the pursuit.

At one point, Det. Adam Elliott and Sgt. Greg Savory had Lopez boxed in, and Moore told the court he observed Lopez "push through" the two police vehicles.

Story continues

Gage cross-examined Moore. She asked him about the dashcam and body camera footage. Moore said he didn't have a dashcam, but he wore his body camera. Due to the position of his bodycam, he said there isn't footage from him specifically of the pursuit.

"Where it's positioned, it hits my steering wheel," he said.

Even though his footage wouldn't have shown the pursuit, Moore said the officer behind him had their dashcam activated.

Gage asked Moore about the allegation Lopez almost hit Carson. She asked if he observed this happening with his own eyes.

"I heard him scream, 'I almost got ran over'," Moore told Gage.

The next officer called was Rivas. He is the officer who was injured during the pursuit when he attempted several TVIs and eventually rammed his patrol car into the rear of the construction vehicle Lopez was driving.

"I made the decision to crash into the back of him so that — I knew he wasn't going to stop unless somebody was killed — So I just floored my vehicle as fast as I could get it and crashed into the back of him," Rivas previously told the News Press.

Rivas told the court that Lopez swerved toward him at one point during the pursuit, causing Rivas to swerve to avoid a head-on collision. He was asked what his concerns were at that moment, and he said, "just that we were gonna get in a head-on."

Rivas was briefly cross-examined about where he planned to station his vehicle to assist with a roadblock. He said could not help with a roadblock and instead trailed the pursuit.

Three witnesses who weren't law enforcement testified to the damage they had to their vehicle and what they observed. James Thompson told the court he was stopped at the red light at Miller Avenue and Main Street when Lopez hit him on the passenger side, where his wife was sitting. Thompson said neither of them had injuries, but their 2011 Toyota Camry was totaled.

After they were hit, Thompson said his wife told him to dial 911, and just as he was about to call, a Stillwater officer was already at their window to check on them. He told the News Press this made him feel taken care of.

The last three police to testify were Sgt. Savory and Detectives Elliott and Carson. They testified to seeing Lopez hit several citizen vehicles and ramming police vehicles.

During cross-examination, Carson was asked if he made any promises to Lopez during the police interview after being arrested or if Lopez would have received different charges if he had given Carson information regarding the alleged drug house. Carson said he didn't promise anything, and he didn't say anything about charges because charges are up to the District Attorney's Office.

"No, I don't make that kind of deal with people," he said.

Vincent asked the court to find enough probable cause to bind Lopez over. Gage objected to the evidence and said the state didn't have enough sufficient evidence for some of the charges Lopez is facing. Thomas overruled the demurrer and bound Lopez over because she said there was enough probable cause he committed the crimes against him. Lopez was returned to the Payne County Jail and is scheduled to return on April 22 for trial court arraignment.