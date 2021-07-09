Police testimony will lead off panel's first Jan. 6 hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and PADMANANDA RAMA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to hold its first public hearing this month with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Friday.

Thompson, D-Miss., says the committee hopes to “set the tone” of the investigation by hearing from those first responders, many of whom were brutally beaten and verbally abused by former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they pushed past law enforcement and broke into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Referring to the police officers, Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview, “We need to hear how they felt, we need to hear what people who broke into the Capitol said to them.”

He said the members of the panel, who held an initial strategy session this week, want to frame that first hearing so that it is clear that they are serious, and also that they care about “those individuals who either secure the Capitol or clean the Capitol.”

Thompson said the select committee is eyeing the week of July 19 for the hearing, which is likely to be a dramatic curtain-raiser for the new investigation. An increasing number of police officers who responded to the attack, including members of the U.S. Capitol Police and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, have lobbied for Congress to launch an independent, bipartisan investigation of the insurrection, but that proposal was blocked by Senate Republicans. The officers have pressured Republicans who have downplayed the violence to listen to their stories, and several watched from the gallery last week as the House voted along party lines to form the select committee.

Two Senate committees have already investigated the attack and made security recommendations, but they did not examine the origins of the siege, leaving many unanswered questions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed eight members to the select committee, including seven Democrats and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has discretion over five additional appointments, though Pelosi must approve them.

McCarthy has not yet said who he will appoint or if Republicans will even participate in the probe, as many are still loyal to Trump. Some have sought to downplay the insurrection and deny the political motives behind it.

Thompson said the panel welcomes Republican members, but will be moving ahead even if McCarthy chooses not to participate. Under the committee's rules, the eight members appointed by Pelosi will be enough for the committee to have a working quorum. He said a lack of GOP participation won't diminish what the committee is trying to do.

“As chair, my role is to keep the committee moving forward, making sure that whatever deflections that come up basically would not impede the work of the committee," he said. "And I plan to do that.”

Thompson said the central focus of the investigations will be why the systems that were in place that day failed — why there wasn’t a greater presence of law enforcement, why the military was delayed for hours as the police were quickly overwhelmed and why crucial intelligence predicting the attack was missed.

The panel is also expected to probe the links that some rioters had to white supremacist groups. Thompson said an assessment by FBI Director Christopher Wray that racially motivated violent extremism, and especially white supremacy, is one of the biggest threats to U.S. security “tells me that the significance of this committee’s work is as important as it can ever get.”

Thompson hasn’t said whether the panel will call Trump to testify, but said, “I don’t think anyone is off limits.”

And if any witnesses resist, Thompson reiterated that he is willing to use the panel’s subpoena authority "to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said the panel is hiring professional staff who will have the skills and experience to obtain and sort through vast amounts of data, and their work will continue through the summer break. At the strategy session on Wednesday, he told his colleagues on the committee that “whatever recess you might have planned for August, you might have to reassess it.”

The committee is still deciding how much of its work will be done behind closed doors, Thompson said, as some witnesses may not want to testify in public and some information could be sensitive or classified.

He said there will also be no foregone conclusions — on timing or otherwise — as the committee begins its work.

“We don’t have a timetable,” Thompson said. “The goal of the committee is to be as thorough as we can in the investigation, but also flexible to the point that we know that things change along the way.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WorldView: London police officer pleads guilty to murder; Haiti cracks down on assassination suspects

    Former London police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard. Haiti cracks down on the suspects in the assassination of its president. Sydney is hit with a strict COVID lockdown. CBS News reporter Haley Ott joins "CBSN AM" with a roundup of world headlines.

  • Durham officer accused of kidnapping, sexual misconduct

    A Durham police officer was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual misconduct.

  • Police will lead off panel's first Jan. 6 hearing

    A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is expected to hold its first public hearing with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward. (July 9)

  • McMaster directs health officials to prohibit door-to-door COVID vaccine efforts in SC

    White House press secretary responds: “The failure to provide accurate public health information ... is literally killing people.”

  • Biden ramps up pressure on Putin over ransomware attacks, warning the US will take 'necessary action' to defend itself

    Biden said he made it clear to Putin he expects him to act when cyberattacks emanate from Russia, even if the operations aren't state-sponsored.

  • Harris jabs GOP voting laws, saying they make it 'harder for Americans to vote'

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s campaign to expand voting rights, urging a full-court press by her party to challenge tighter voting laws passed by Republican legislatures across the country.

  • Biden to convene session on rising gun violence Monday

    Facing a nationwide increase in violent crime — particularly involving firearms — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with law enforcement, local elected officials and advocates to discuss his efforts to address gun crimes. The White House says Biden will highlight his administration's push to increase funding for local law enforcement to improve community policing practices through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law earlier this year. The meeting comes as Biden has sought to flip the script on Republicans who have latched onto some progressive calls to “defund the police” amid a nationwide reckoning over police shootings of Black people.

  • Capitol Police expansion to California and Florida prompt fears of government overreach

    The U.S. Capitol Police force's plan to open field offices in California and Florida in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot has critics warning of government overreach "nightmare scenario."

  • ICC judges order first trial for Darfur war crimes

    Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that a Sudanese suspect can be charged with 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and have ordered the first trial at the tribunal linked to bloodshed in Sudan's Darfur region. In a decision published on Friday, judges said Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman would face 31 counts including persecution, murder, rape and torture. Prosecutors accuse Abd-Al-Rahman, who they say also went by the name of Ali Kushayb, of being a senior commander of thousands of pro-government "Janjaweed" fighters during the height of the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2004.

  • Tunisia says health care system collapsing due to COVID-19

    Tunisia's health care system is collapsing due to the coronavirus, with intensive care departments full and doctors overburdened by a rapid outbreak of cases and deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday. Tunisia recorded near 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths on Wednesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic. After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections.

  • 99.2% of US Covid deaths in June were unvaccinated, says Fauci

    Cases rise in nearly half of states as low vaccination rates met with more transmissible and severe Delta variant A woman receives a vaccine in Aberdeen, Maryland. The state reported that all of those who died of Covid there in June had not been vaccinated. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images More than nine out of 10 Americans who died from Covid-19 in the US in June were unvaccinated, according to Dr Anthony Fauci – a statistic that health officials say is especially concerning given the

  • Six months on, battle over Jan. 6 riot is just beginning

    Kevin McCarthy is in a tough spot, choosing which Republicans will sit on the select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

  • Fauci tells unvaccinated to ‘get over’ politics of COVID vaccines as variants spread

    “Try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community.”

  • Report: 2 Seattle police officers broke law during DC riots

    Two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions, a police watchdog said in a report released Thursday. "They were both standing in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building in direct view of rioters lining the steps and climbing the walls," the Office of Police Accountability said in its report, citing video evidence. “OPA finds it unbelievable that they could think that this behavior was not illegal, contrary to their claims at their OPA interviews.”

  • Britain and Brussels clash over £40bn Brexit divorce bill

    Britain and Brussels are back at loggerheads as a fresh row emerges over the size of the Brexit divorce bill. European Union accounts put the new net figure for the financial settlement as £40.8 billion, at least £1.8bn more than the highest UK estimate for the payments. Downing Street rejected the figure on Friday and doubled down on its previous estimates of between £35 billion and £39 billion. More details would be presented to Parliament in the near future, it said The dispute comes hot on t

  • Gap between Sputnik V COVID-19 shots can be up to 180 days - Russia's RDIF

    The gap between the two shots of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine can be extended up to 180 days and it will remain effective, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday. An official at the RDIF, which markets the vaccine abroad, made the comments in a statement after some countries decided to widen the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine developed in Russia. Kazakhstan has said a longer interval between shots provides a stronger immune response.

  • Cuba says second COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 2 boasts 91.2% efficacy

    HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba said on Thursday its two-shot Soberana 2 vaccine, delivered with a booster called Soberana Plus, had proven 91.2% effective in late stage clinical trials against the coronavirus, following similar news about its Abdala vaccine. The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees the Finlay Institute, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala. Last month, Abdala was found to have a 92.28% efficacy.

  • Taking Trump's cue, Bolsonaro clouds vote with fraud claims

    Brazil’s presidential election is 15 months away, yet barely a day passes without President Jair Bolsonaro raising the specter of fraud and warning that he will be entitled to reject the results unless Congress overhauls the voting system. “I don’t mind handing over the government next year, to whomever it is, but with an honest vote, not with fraud," Bolsonaro told supporters July 1 outside the presidential residence. The relentless attack on Brazil's electronic voting system has prompted an outcry and closed-door meetings between lawmakers and Supreme Court justices to defend the system.

  • Biden presses Putin to crack down on Russian ransomware attacks, warns U.S. will 'take any necessary action'

    The warning comes as Biden faces calls to retaliate against Russia over the latest of a string of ransomware attacks, this time on software provider Kaseya.

  • Editorial: Welcome, Republicans, to the real, warming world

    A bipartisan bill and new climate caucus are welcome changes, but what's needed is an admission that climate change is reaching crisis proportions and fossil fuels are the driving force behind it.