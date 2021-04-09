Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.

Investigators initially were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Baimbridge said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Jealous and controlling' husband jailed for murder after stabbing wife 300 times in 'brutal' attack

    George Leather inflicted up to 100 injuries to wife Paula's face and neck, and a further 200-300 injuries to her body.

  • St. Vincent awaits new volcanic explosions as help arrives

    Cots, tents, and respirator masks poured into the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as officials expected to start distributing them on Saturday, a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano uprooted the lives of thousands of people who evacuated their homes under government orders. A previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people. “The first bang is not necessarily the biggest bang this volcano will give,” Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, said during a press conference.

  • Funnel Cloud Spotted During Tornado-Warned Storms in Eastern Tennessee

    Tornado warnings were issued across parts of eastern Tennessee on April 8, where damage from storms was reported in several locations.Local media reported that a potential tornado had damaged locations in Cumberland County on Thursday. Video shared by local resident Travis Mogensen shows a cloud formation in the vicinity of Crossville that afternoon.The National Weather Service, citing reports of damage in Cumberland County, on Thursday afternoon urged residents in nearby Morgan County and Scott County to “take cover now!” Credit: Travis Mogensen via Storyful

  • Alibaba fined $2.8 billion on competition charge in China

    Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, was fined 18.3 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) by Chinese regulators on Saturday for anti-competitive tactics, as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing tech industries. Party leaders worry about the dominance of China's biggest internet companies, which are expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas. Alibaba was fined for “abusing its dominant position” to limit competition by retailers that use its platforms and hindering “free circulation” of goods, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced.

  • Trump administration helped to block virus CDC reports, documents show

    Emails reveal appointees in the Department of Health and Human Services bragged about their efforts to downplay the coronavirus pandemic. A new report reveals emails highlighting efforts made by President Donald Trump’s administration to alter information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to present favorable information about the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Hill, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued letters to former advisors Scott Atlas, Paul Alexander, and Steven Hatfill.

  • Two granted bail in Manchester youth rape case

    Two former workers at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire were granted bail Thursday after they were arrested in a rape investigation at the facility. (April 8)

  • Ukraine's president visits Donbass as tension mounts with Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was visiting eastern Ukraine on Thursday, following a rise in tension with Russia over a long-running conflict. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region. Russia says the troop movements are defensive and a senior Russian official has said Moscow has no plans to intervene in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • Family of Texas woman killed by police files federal suit

    Family members of a Black woman who was fatally shot near her Texas apartment after struggling with an officer over his stun gun filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday, saying they are still seeking justice for her. Pamela Turner, 44, was killed in May 2019 in the parking lot of her suburban Houston apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived at the complex. Delacruz shot Turner after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun that a bystander captured on video.

  • Adam Kinzinger becomes first Republican in Congress to call for Matt Gaetz's resignation amid federal investigation

    The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it had opened an investigation into Gaetz's possible violation of House rules.

  • Biden administration surging tests and vaccinators to Michigan, where COVID transmission rate is nation’s worst

    Biden spoke with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late Thursday about the current public health situation in her state.

  • Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

    Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters Friday even as the military downplayed reports of state violence. Reports on online news outlets and social media said at least four people were killed in Bago, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon, in an attack by government troops and police that began before dawn and continued sporadically until after dark. The Bago Weekly Journal Online said a source at the city’s main hospital, whom it didn’t name, believed about 10 people had been killed.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

    A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the Senate on Thursday to investigate the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strain tensions between President Jair Bolsonaro and the judiciary. The order by Justice Luis Roberto Barroso for a Senate probe came only minutes after the whole court upheld the power of local authorities to prevent churches and other houses of worship from opening.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

    British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout. A pharmacist whose brother died from a brain blood clot linked to the AstraZeneca shot was among those calling for people to keep getting it, saying the doses would save lives. Anthony Harnden, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which issued the new advice, said such suggestions were not unusual, pointing out that people of different ages already got different flu shots in Britain.

  • A COVID-19 expert shares his simple sports analogy to explain why vaccines work against variants

    "If Serena Williams all of a sudden was 10% less effective than usual, or 50% less effective, she would still kick everyone's ass," he said.

  • Manchin: 'No circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster'

    Sen. Joe Manchin came out against eliminating the filibuster, a stance that could jeopardize President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.

  • Disneyland Resort is opening a Marvel-themed land this June. Here's everything to know about Avengers Campus.

    The massive expansion is coming to Disney California Adventure on June 4, 2021 and will feature an "Ant-Man"-themed restaurant and Spider-Man ride.