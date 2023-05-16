Police: Texas man drove almost 800 miles to confront Pittsburgh-area social media influencer

May 16—A Texas man was arrested Monday after a local social media influencer told Shaler police that he confronted her outside of a gym after sending her harassing messages for months, according to court papers.

Alvin Chummar, 32, of suburban Dallas-Ft. Worth told authorities that he drove from Memphis, Tenn. to find the woman outside of the gym where he knew she worked out daily because of her social media posts.

He is charged with stalking, false imprisonment and harassment.

Police said the woman was in her car attempting to leave the gym's parking lot when a truck blocked her into the parking space. Chummar got out of the truck and attempted to open her car door, according to court papers.

She told police she recognized Chummar as a person who has been harassing her, family and friends through social media for about the past year. After police arrived, she showed them numerous harassing messages from Chummar, according to court papers.

He told investigators that he drove to Shaler to talk to the woman about his suspicions that she was involved in a sex trafficking ring. Chummar called township police in November to make the same claims, according to court papers.

Police said those suspicions were not supported by any evidence.

Chummar was being held at the Allegheny County Jail on $10,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A May 25 preliminary hearing is set.

A Derry Township woman is facing similar accusations in connection with threatening messages sent through social media to a pair of country musicians. Ashley Rose Felix, 26, is charged with harassment and stalking after, authorities said, she created more than 50 social media accounts to harass Megan Mace-McKay and Liz Mace-Amick, twin sisters from Tennessee who perform as the country music duo Megan & Liz. Felix is scheduled for a formal arraignment in July.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .