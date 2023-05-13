Police: Texas man killed girlfriend after she traveled for an abortion

A man fatally shot his girlfriend in Dallas this week after learning that she had gone out of state to undergo an abortion procedure, authorities said.

Harold Thompson, 22, allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez in a parking lot Wednesday after he learned that she had traveled to Colorado to have an abortion and returned the previous day, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS News. Nearly all abortions are banned in Texas.

Thompson was believed to be the father, the affidavit read, and "did not want" the victim "to get an abortion."

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and it showed the suspect first putting Gonzalez in a choke hold, shooting her once in the head and then firing several more shots after she fell to the ground, police said in the affidavit.

Gonzalez died at the scene.

Gonzalez's sister also told officers that she happened to be passing by and saw the couple together in the parking lot just prior to the shooting, and then heard the gunfire, "looked back and saw her sister on the ground," the affidavit states.

Thompson was later arrested on murder charges.

Texas is one of several states which enacted trigger laws banning abortion in response to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

The Texas law, which bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, took effect last August.

A look at who could win the Eurovision finals

San Diego could soon get an MLS team

U.S. at risk of default in first 2 weeks of June, Congressional Budget Office says