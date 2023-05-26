Police: Texas man shot during visit to downtown Providence for convention

PROVIDENCE – A 37-year-old man in town for a convention and staying in a downtown hotel was shot and seriously injured Thursday as he rode in an Uber vehicle near Amica Mutual Pavilion, according to Providence police.

Anthony Hall, 37, of Austin, Texas, was recovering Friday from wounds that were serious but not life-threatening, Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin said.

As Hall was sitting in the Uber vehicle on Sabin Street, another car moved into position and someone fired more than one shot in the direction of the ride-share vehicle at about 12:15 p.m., Lapatin said.

The Uber driver took Hall directly to the hospital, he added.

Hall had climbed into the Uber car at the nearby Marriott Residence Inn Providence, Lapatin said,

Police have made no arrests in the case, said Lapatin, who had no further comment on the investigation.

The mid-day shooting was followed Thursday night by another shooting, apparently unrelated, in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said police were notified that someone had shot at a group of people and hit a car.

No one was injured, he said, adding that the suspects fled.

The scene was near Ethan Street and Silver Lake Avenue.

It drew a large number of police officers who searched for a gunman.

Perez said police would hold accountable those responsible for the shots.

