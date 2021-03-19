Police: Texas man traveled to Swanzey, kidnapped two girls

Jack Rooney, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·2 min read

Mar. 19—SWANZEY — N.H. State Police say an 18-year-old Texas man traveled to Swanzey and kidnapped two girls early Friday morning before going to New York City and ultimately being arrested in Hartford, Conn.

According to a news release from State Police Friday afternoon, Cameron Snody of Fort Worth, Texas, came to New Hampshire to meet up with a 17-year-old Swanzey girl he had been talking to on a messaging app. He then stole her brother's car, and drove the girl and her 15-year-old friend to New York City, police say.

It's not clear whether the younger girl is also a Swanzey resident, N.H. Department of Safety spokesman Paul Raymond said, though he did say the girls are not related.

Authorities believe the alleged kidnapping occurred around 3 a.m., Raymond said. According to the news release, the Swanzey Police Department requested assistance from State Police shortly after 9 a.m.

Raymond said he did not know when or how the alleged kidnapping was first reported to Swanzey police. A Cheshire County dispatcher told The Sentinel that Swanzey police is directing media inquiries in this case to the N.H. Department of Safety.

As of Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials were still working to determine why Snody allegedly took the girls to New York, according to Raymond. "That'll certainly be part of the ongoing investigation," he said.

The 15-year-old was able to contact her family after making it to New York, and she informed them that they were traveling north on Interstate 91, according to the news release. Connecticut State Police arrested Snody without incident on I-91 around 10:15 a.m., the release states. The girls were taken to a local hospital, where it was determined they were not physically harmed.

Snody is being held in Connecticut on $500,000 bail awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, according to The Hartford Courant. He faces charges in New Hampshire of kidnapping and theft by unauthorized taking.

"We expect he'll appear before a judge in Connecticut on Monday, and we'll have a better understanding if this requires extradition or waives extradition," Raymond said. "But we likely won't have that answer until Monday."

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare

    Countries across Europe resumed vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot on Friday, as leaders sought to reassure their populations it is safe following brief suspensions that cast doubt on a vaccine that is critical to ending the coronavirus pandemic. The British and French prime ministers rolled up their sleeves, as did a handful of other senior politicians across the continent where inoculation drives have repeatedly stumbled and several countries are now re-imposing lockdowns as infections rise in many places. Britain is a notable exception: The outbreak there has receded, and the country has been widely praised for its vaccination campaign, though this week it announced that it, too, would be hit by supply shortages.

  • Three feet apart: New rules could reopen schools

    A new change in U.S. government guidelines that allows for less social distancing could make it easier for schools to reopen. Under the new guidance from the CDC, masked students would be permitted to stay at least three feet apart from each other, instead of six feet.The move could potentially help schools that have struggled to reopen under previous recommendations.Many schools continue to teach students remotely more than a year after the coronavirus prompted widespread closures across the United States, leaving parents struggling with childcare.President Joe Biden is seeking to reopen in-person learning for millions of public school students without sparking outbreaks.His administration's goal is to vaccinate all teachers by the end of March.The CDC said the new guidance was based on data from schools that suggests transmission of COVID-19 in schools is relatively low when precautions such as mask-wearing are employed, including in cases where students do not maintain six feet of distance.The guidance applies to students from kindergarten through high school and in areas with low to substantial community transmission of COVID.But in communities with high levels of COVID-19, Middle and high school students should stay six feet apart unless their schoolday contact can be limited to a single small group of students and staff.

  • When will the US have an Equal Rights Amendment?

    The House voted to remove a deadline for ratification, but time for the Equal Rights Amendment might have run out.

  • How low can the U.S. go? Biden feeling the heat on emissions

    How low can U.S. emissions go? Under President Joe Biden, the number to watch for may be 50 percent.

  • How to Play the New Space Race

    The total number of publicly traded companies devoted to space is growing, but the risks look large. Barron’s offers its advice on which stocks to buy—and which to avoid.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins send Sabres to 13th straight loss

    David Krejci recorded his 700th career point on the first of his three assists, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as the visiting Boston Bruins handed the reeling Buffalo Sabres their 13th consecutive loss, 4-1 on Thursday. Greg McKegg posted his first goal of the season while Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back contests for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Feb. 1-12.

  • After tornado outbreak in the Deep South, powerful storms move eastward; at least 1 dead in Mississippi; thousands left without power

    Storms that slammed Alabama and Mississippi moved into Georgia and Florida, as forecasters warn more severe weather across much of the Southeast.

  • Kamala Harris condemns ‘heinous act of violence’ in Atlanta speech after shooting

    Police are still investigating the motive of the shootings, which killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent

  • What is a hate crime? The narrow legal definition makes it hard to charge and convict

    A memorial to the Asian American women gunned down at Gold Spa, in Atlanta, Ga., on March 18, 2021. Megan Varner/Getty ImagesA white man travels to one business and kills several workers. He then kills more people at a similar business. Six of the eight people he killed are Asian women, leading many people to call for him to be charged under the new state hate crime law. Authorities resist, saying they aren’t sure that racial bias motivated the man’s crimes. That’s the situation unfolding in the Atlanta area in Georgia, right now. But there is often a gap between public opinion and law enforcement when people believe a hate crime has been committed, whether against LGBTQ people, racial minorities or Jewish people. Hate crimes and hate murders are rising across the U.S., but long-term polling data suggests that most Americans are horrified by bias-motivated violence. They also support hate crime legislation, an effort to deter such attacks. Yet officials often resist the quick classification of incidents as a hate crime. Hate crimes have precise qualities, which must be met in order to satisfy legal requirements. And even when police and prosecutors believe the elements of a hate crime are present, such crimes can be difficult to prove in court. What is a hate crime? I have studied hate crime and police for over 20 years. Hate crimes are crimes motivated by bias on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity. In some states, gender, age and gender identity are also included. Hate crime laws have been passed by 47 states and the federal government since the 1980s, when activists first began to press state legislatures to recognize the role of bias in violence against minority groups. Today, only Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming do not have hate crime laws. In order to be charged as a hate crime, attacks – whether assault, killings or vandalism – must be directed at individuals because of the prohibited biases. Hate crimes, in other words, punish motive; the prosecutor must convince the judge or jury that the victim was targeted because of their race, religion, sexual orientation or other protected characteristic. If the defendant is found to have acted with bias motivation, hate crimes often add an additional penalty to the underlying charge. Charging people with a hate crime, then, presents additional layers of complexity to what may otherwise be a straightforward case for prosecutors. Bias motivation can be hard to prove, and prosecutors can be reluctant to take cases that that they may not win in court. It can and does happen, though. In June 2020, Shepard Hoehn placed a burning cross and a sign with racial slurs and epithets facing the construction site where his new neighbor, who is Black, was building a house. Hoehn was charged with and later pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in Indiana. A few months later, Maurice Diggins was convicted by a federal jury of a 2018 hate crime for breaking the jaw of a Sudanese man in Maine while shouting racial epithets. Dylann Roof, who killed nine worshipers at a Black church in South Carolina in 2015, was convicted of 33 charges, including hate crimes. Grace Beahm-Pool/Getty Images How to charge a hate crime The first use of the term “hate crime” in federal legislation was the Hate Crimes Statistics Act of 1990. This was not a criminal statute but rather a data-gathering requirement that mandated that the U.S. attorney general collect data on crimes that “evidenced prejudice based on race, religion, sexual orientation, or ethnicity.” Soon, states began passing their own laws recognizing bias crimes. But hate crime legislation has not led to as many charges and convictions as activists may have hoped. Law enforcement struggle to identify hate crime and prosecute the offenders. Even though 47 states have hate crime laws, 86.1% of law enforcement agencies reported to the FBI that not a single hate crime had occurred in their jurisdiction in 2019, according to the latest FBI data collected. In many cases, police have received inadequate training in making hate crime classification. “What weights do you give to race, dope, territory? These things are 90% gray – there are no black-and-white incidents,” said one 20-year veteran police officer in a 1996 study of hate crime. But I’ve also found that police departments are rarely organized in a way that allows them to develop the expertise necessary to effectively investigate hate crimes. When police departments have specialized police units and prosecutors who are committed to taking on hate crime, they can develop the routines that allow them to investigate hate crime in a manner that supports victims. In the late 1990s I studied a specialized police hate crime unit in a city I called, for the purposes of anonymity, “Center City.” My study revealed that those detectives could distinguish non-hate crimes – for instance, when the perpetrator angrily used the n-word in a fight – from cases that are truly hate crimes, as when the perpetrator used it during a targeted attack on a Black person. Without the right training and organizational structure, officers are unclear about common markers of bias motivation, and tend to assume that they must go to extraordinary lengths to figure out why suspects committed the crime. “We don’t have time to psychoanalyze people,” said the same veteran police officer in 1996. Even law enforcement officers specifically trained in bias crime identification still may not name incidents as hate crime that, to the general public, seem obviously bias-driven. This may be the result of police bias. When arson targets a temple, mosque or cultural center, it may be investigated as a hate crime. Aaron M. Sprecher/AFP via Getty Images Limits of the law Advocates for hate crime victims maintain that police and prosecutors can do much more to identify and punish hate crimes. Empirical evidence supports their claims. The FBI’s 2019 report contains 8,559 bias crimes reported by law enforcement agencies. But in the National Crime Victimization Survey, victims say that they experienced, on average, more than 200,000 hate crimes each year. This suggests that police are missing many hate crimes that have occurred. Distrust of police, especially in Black communities, may dissuade minorities from even calling the police when they are victimized by hate crime for fear they could also become victims of police violence. All this means that perpetrators of hate crimes may not be caught and can reoffend, further victimizing communities that are meant to be protected by hate crime laws. Hate crime laws reflect American ideals of fairness, justice and equity. But if crimes motivated by bias aren’t reported, well investigated, charged or brought to trial, the law matters littlThis article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jeannine Bell, Indiana University. Read more:Racism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it’s not a hate crimeWhat the latest FBI data do and do not tell us about hate crimes in the US Jeannine Bell is affiliated with the Law and Society Association, American Law Institute and American Bar Foundation.

  • ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Three to Cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Phillips

    “The Boys” spinoff at Amazon Studios has added three more to the cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips and Aimee Carrero. The trio will play young superheroes in the untitled project, which is set to take place at the only college for young adult superheroes, one run by Vought International. The series is described as […]

  • 'Our silence is complicity': Biden and Harris condemn anti-Asian violence during Atlanta visit

    President and vice-president address nation reckoning with ‘heinous act’ that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak at Emory University in Atlanta. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have condemned a “heinous act of violence” during a trip to Atlanta, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the attack this week that left eight people dead and one injured. Delivering remarks on Friday evening at Emory University after a day spent meeting with Asian American community leaders and politicians, the president and vice-president spoke out forcefully against the shooting, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, as well as the rise in anti-Asian violence. “Hate can have no safe harbor in America,” Biden said, calling on Americans to stand up to bigotry when they see it. “Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.” Biden said “it was heart wrenching to listen to” Asian American state legislators and other community leaders discuss living in fear. “Racism is real in America. And it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been. Sexism, too,” said Harris, calling the shootings a “heinous act of violence”. “The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs. “Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear,” Harris added: six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent, seven were women, and “the shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans”. The visit comes amid a nationwide surge in verbal and physical attacks against Asian Americans. Biden on Friday expressed support for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, a bill that would strengthen the government’s reporting and response to hate crimes and provide resources to such communities. Both Biden and Harris spoke to the rise in anti-Asian violence over the past year, with Biden alluding to the Donald Trump and other Republicans who have repeatedly demonized China for the coronavirus. “Words have consequences,” Biden said. “Whatever the motivation [for the shootings] we know this: too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying. Waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are stake. They’ve been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harassed.” “It’s been a year of living in fear for their lives just to walk down their street. Grandparents afraid to leave their homes. Small businesses attacked.” “Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated” throughout the pandemic, Harris said. “We’ve had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans. People with the biggest pulpits spreading this kind of hate.” The gunman targeted two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another. The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas. Flowers and signs at the growing memorial at the scene of two of the massage parlor shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA Four more victims were named on Friday. Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63, were shot and killed at two neighboring massage parlors in north-east Atlanta. Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived. The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement prompted widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women. “It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night. “This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.” Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.” In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. “The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said. “People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.” Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings. The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden said during that address. “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.” Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020. Agencies contributed reporting

  • Tears and outrage: Victims of Georgia spa killings remembered by loved ones

    Clutching a bouquet of flowers, Jami Webb wept alongside her fiance Kevin Chen at a makeshift memorial set up in front of Young's Asian Massage for the victims of this week's shooting rampage at three Atlanta-area spas. Most of those who stopped and prayed in front of the flowers, burning candles and signs condemning racism and violence were strangers to the eight victims. Her father, Michael, is the former husband of the spa's owner, Xiaojie "Emily" Tan, one of the six Asian women killed when a gunman opened fire on Tuesday.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico statehood

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Cuomo accuser says governor had dartboard with New York City mayor’s face on it

    Senior political figures are longtime rivals

  • A Georgia Sheriff's spokesperson who said the suspected Atlanta spa shooter just had 'a very bad day' once promoted anti-Asian COVID-19 T-shirts on Facebook

    In April 2020, Baker shared an image on Facebook of a T-shirt with a Corona beer-inspired logo that read, "Covid 19, IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

  • Stephen Colbert Blames Trump’s ‘Kung Flu’ Racism for Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    “One thing is clear, this isn’t an isolated incident,” Stephen Colbert told Late Show viewers Thursday night during a long section of his monologue about the Atlanta mass shooting that clearly targeted Asian women.As the host explained, studies have shown a dramatic increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans last year, spiking in March and April at the beginning to the COVID-19 lockdowns. “And that matches up neatly with the person who, for nearly a year, did this,” Colbert said before playing a damning supercut of Donald Trump using slurs like “China virus,” “China plague” and “kung flu.”“He’s clearly just using hate as a tool to blame his own failings on a foreign country,” the host said, joking it’s the “same way he went around insisting that Portugal was Eric’s real dad.”Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine StatementMost unnervingly, Colbert played a clip from exactly one year earlier when White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump directly if he thought that type of racist rhetoric could put Asian Americans in danger. “No, not at all. Not at all,” Trump replied. “I think they probably would agree with it 100 percent. It comes from China. There’s nothing not to agree with.”“Wow, that did not age well,” Colbert shot back. “And neither did the words coming out of its mouth.”He went on to say that Trump “bears a particular responsibility for amplifying this form of hatred, just as surely as he bears responsibility for the series of events on January 6th.”“But this is a January 6th that’s happening every day for Asian-American people in our country because he was desperate to pass the buck, or at least exchange it for some yuan,” Colbert continued. “This will always be part of his legacy. He will always be remembered as a hateful man who left a stain, not just on the White House pillows, but on our whole society by inviting his MAGA minions to an all-you-can-hate racist buffet.”“It’s going to take a long time to repair the damage he’s done and I hope one day he’ll come to understand how much pain he’s caused,” Colbert concluded. “I’m sorry, I misread that. I hope one day he sits on his own balls. Like, really hard.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.