Police: Texas men stopped in Gaston County had thousands of fentanyl pills
Two men were arrested after police found approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, the Gaston County Police Department said.
The men were stopped in a 2010 Buick sedan on Monday at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Hudson Boulevard and Armstrong Park Road, according to a police press release.
During the stop, a police dog indicated that it smelled drugs in the vehicle. A police officer searched the car and found the pills, which were hidden inside the statue, the press release says.
The driver of the Buick, and a passenger, both of Dallas, Texas, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl. Their bonds were each set at $1 million secured.
