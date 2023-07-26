Police: Texas men stopped in Gaston County had thousands of fentanyl pills

Police say two men had thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a statue.

Two men were arrested after police found approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, the Gaston County Police Department said.

The men were stopped in a 2010 Buick sedan on Monday at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Hudson Boulevard and Armstrong Park Road, according to a police press release.

During the stop, a police dog indicated that it smelled drugs in the vehicle. A police officer searched the car and found the pills, which were hidden inside the statue, the press release says.

Police have taken this statue into evidence after they say they found drugs inside of it.

The driver of the Buick, and a passenger, both of Dallas, Texas, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking fentanyl. Their bonds were each set at $1 million secured.

Police say they recovered these drugs after a traffic stop.

