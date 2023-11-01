Can police in Texas open a package just dropped off in my mailbox? Here’s what the law says

Whether a police officer can open your mail or packages is a pretty straightforward answer due to protections under the Fourth Amendment.

It’s a crime to open someone else’s mail, and that applies to police as well. That’s why in most cases, officers cannot open up your mail and read it, but they can open your mail if they have a warrant.

Letters and parcels are protected against search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. postal service.

As such, they cannot be opened without a search warrant. If there is probable cause to believe the contents of a letter or package violate federal law, postal inspectors can obtain a search warrant to open the mail.

Evidence that is obtained as the result of an illegal search, without a search warrant or violating a person’s reasonable expectation of privacy, generally cannot be used as evidence in a court of law.

What to know about the search warrant

Police officers have the right to search your mail if they are granted a search warrant, an order that is signed by a judge that gives police officers the right to search a specific place for specific objects or materials for a criminal investigation. Search warrants include areas like a person’s house or apartment, per LegalMatch.

To have a search warrant issued, the officer must show that probable cause exists — some basis for the belief that evidence is connected with a crime on the property or premises. The search warrant can only be established if there was probable cause to look through the mail, and it was granted by a judge or magistrate.

When is a search warrant not required?

Even without a warrant, there are certain situations that still allow the police to read through your mail. Because trash is not considered to be private, police can go through your trash and read your mail without a search warrant.

While opening the mail is illegal, reading the outside of the envelope is not. The FBI can legally track a suspect’s whereabouts by using the mail that is being sent to or from them, by using the information on the outside.

Another circumstance would be if there was a threat within the mail system. Police are also allowed to open packages deemed suspicious by FedEx or UPS without a warrant, and then search the package for any illegal contraband.

Circumstances when warrantless searches may be justified:

When a suspect is fleeing the police;

If there is a danger that incriminating evidence may be lost or destroyed;

When the evidence is in plain view of law enforcement;

If law enforcement received consent from either the person who is being searched, or the owner of the property that is being searched; or

When the search is associated with a valid arrest, Terry stop, or automobile search.