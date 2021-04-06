Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

·1 min read

IRVING, Texas (AP) — A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday.

Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1.

Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

Police said officers went to her home and found both girls dead. Police, who say the investigation is still in the early stages, have not said how the children were killed.

Police spokesman Robert Reeves said McDonald is in jail with no bail and there was no further information to provide at this time.

Jail records do not list an attorney for McDonald who could comment on the allegations.

