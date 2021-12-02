Police say Texas woman pulled gun, threatened to shoot over parking space





Authorities said a woman was arrested after pulling a gun and threatening to shoot over a parking space at a local supermarket, MySanAntonio.com reported.

Corpus Christi Police Department said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday that Rossie Dennis was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest stems from an incident last month where officers responded to a call at a local H-E-B supermarket in the Annaville neighborhood of Corpus Christi.

"Upon arrival, officers were advised that a disturbance occurred in the parking lot over a parking space. The offender pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them," CCPD said in its statement.

A series of images posted on social media outlet Reddit showed Dennis brandishing a firearm toward the victim and her six-month-old child.

"Officers were able to identify the female from video captured by one of the victims," CCPD said.

According to MySanAntonio, authorities used the Reddit screenshots to issue an arrest warrant for Dennis.

Dennis, 60, was transported to the city's detention center for processing, and her bond is set at $50,000, according to the CCPD statement.