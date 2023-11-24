Police say Thanksgiving afternoon fight led to shooting on MARTA train
One man was sent to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after MARTA police say a fight led to one man shooting the other on a northbound train.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say the shooting happened after 30-year-old Benjamin Taylor and 33-year-old Larry Sims got into a fight while riding a MARTA train heading toward the West End station in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators say they were called out to the station around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon and found Taylor with a gunshot wound.
TRENDING STORIES:
At least 14 killed, multiple injured in car crashes across state on holiday weekend, GSP says
Black Friday shoppers anxious to take advantage of holiday deals around Metro Atlanta
Are maintenance packages from a mechanic good deals or highway robbery?
Sims was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a gun during a felony, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Taylor is being charged with aggravated assault. Investigators said Taylor’s injury was not serious.
MARTA police say both men will be permanently banned from all MARTA properties.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]