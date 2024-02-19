Police say theft of 9 vehicles at a Waukesha dealership may be part of Chicago theft ring

WAUKESHA - In what authorities believe was an organized theft ring with Chicago ties, nine teens allegedly broke into a Waukesha car dealership and sped off with nine vehicles in a weekend heist.

In an updated report Monday, Waukesha police said one suspect remains in custody and four vehicles have been recovered as the multistate investigation continues following the theft at 6 a.m. Sunday at Fields Jaguar Land Rover Volvo Waukesha, 1901 E. Moreland Blvd.

Charges were expected to be filed Tuesday involving the teen who was arrested following pursuit from another law enforcement agency hours after the theft, Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said. The department was recommending charges of burglary and theft, though, he added, the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office will determine what charges are filed.

According to the initial report Sunday, a maintenance worker at the dealership found "significant damage" to an overhead service garage door at about 9 a.m.

Dealership team members subsequently determined that nine vehicles, including one belonging to a customer, had been taken from the business. It wasn't clear whether all the vehicles were new. The business is also an authorized Jaguar service center.

Based on preliminary information from the investigation, Baumann said authorities have a sense of how a major theft took shape. "We believe this to be an organized crime group of teenagers from the Chicago area," he said in the Sunday news release. "We have a team of investigators that have been working throughout the day with multiple law enforcement agencies."

Two vehicles were recovered by mid-afternoon Sunday. Two more were subsequently located.

Todd Mathias, the dealership's general manager, was unavailable Monday to discuss additional details of the theft.

