Police: Theft from Fairfield Twp. LA Fitness could be connected to other crimes

Feb. 26—Fairfield Twp. police are looking for a person involved in theft and misuse of credit cards at a pair of local stores, which could be connected to other crimes in the region.

"Multiple jurisdictions have had similar problems," said Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. "We're still working on it, coordinating (with other departments)."

He said they're meeting with other agencies next week "to see if anyone else has anything so we can share information about cases similar to this."

On Feb. 11, two people had locks cut off their lockers at LA Fitness on Princeton Road.

The first victim said a set of keys and his wallet were stolen from his locker. The wallet had $300 and four credit cards. When the victim spoke with police, a transaction for more than $400 at the South Erie Highway Kroger in Hamilton was already pending, according to the police report.

Investigators reviewed security footage and saw a suspect wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, white tennis shoes, and a black mask walked into LA Fitness at 1:41 p.m. and leaves 10 minutes later, according to the report. He did not check in, but spoke with an employee before walking to the locker rooms.

"I asked the employee that the individual spoke to if he remembers anything. The employee only remembers the individual saying he used to be a member and wants to view the place," according to the police report.

The first victim said he was swimming from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, and noticed the theft when he returned to his locker.

The second victim said nothing was stolen from his locker

On Feb. 12, investigators reviewed the security footage at Kroger and saw the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards.

If anyone has information on the subject or vehicle, please contact Detective Emma Edens at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.