Police: Thefts driving crime 'hot spots'

Aug. 22—HIGH POINT — High Point police say shoplifting and other types of thefts around major retail areas top the list of "impact crimes" in the city.

Chief Travis Stroud told the City Council Public Safety Committee Wednesday that the area around the N. Main Street/Hartley Drive intersection, which includes a Walmart and other big-box stores, is the No. 1 crime "hot spot" in High Point.

So far this year, along this part of the N. Main Street corridor police have had 473 calls for service at Walmart, 133 at Home Depot, 125 at the Food Lion shopping center and 109 at Lowe's.

There have been 196 reports of shoplifting in this area, by far the highest category of crime. There have been 19 larcenies from cars, 23 other types of larcenies, eight thefts of automobile accessories and five motor vehicle thefts.

There have been far fewer violent crimes than property crimes in this area, with nine robberies and five aggravated assaults.

"A lot of our violent crimes, we've had a lot of success this year in making arrests," Stroud said. "The larcenies — that's tougher. A lot of times, those folks are gone before we can get there. We have to rely on video, face recognition and stuff like that, where our guys identify them and we put them out departmentwide."

Stroud said the area bordered by S. Centennial Street, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Brentwood Street and Kearns Avenue is the No. 2 crime "hot spot," with 58 larcenies and 53 break-ins topping the list.

It also has a high concentration of violent crime, he said, with shootings (40), robberies (11) aggravated assaults (13) and five of the city's 13 homicides so far this year.

"There's probably much more of a drug nexus in there with a lot of these crimes," Stroud said. "Our vice/narcotics unit, our street crimes unit and a lot of our proactive patrol guys are still pulling dope left and right. Our numbers are pretty darn good for the year. And we want to do that, because we do think there's a direct connect with drugs and those guns that we want. Every single time, we seem to get one or the other."

The third area Stroud highlighted was the S. Main Street/Fairfield Road intersection, where the nearby Walmart has drawn 493 calls for service. A total of 139 shoplifting incidents have been reported, along with 33 larcenies.

The number of reported violent crimes there is relatively small, with five robberies and two aggravated assaults, but "clearly, it's a property, larceny-driven hot spot for us. And it runs up and down that S. Main Street corridor."

Also in this area, Stroud said, reports of aggressive panhandling by the homeless near the Business Interstate 85 interchange are on the rise.

"We've seen a much more aggressive approach from many of them, which is unacceptable," he said. "We have an aggressive solicitation city ordinance that we try to actively enforce. There's a lot of criteria that's got to go in there to make it stick. We've just got to make sure on the other end, when it gets to court, that our prosecutors are seeing it as serious as we are."

