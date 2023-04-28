Police therapy dog makes unlikely friend at Ohio zoo. Check out the adorable photos

A pair of unlikely friends were spotted together at a zoo in Ohio, officials said.

While visiting the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, a therapy dog named Otto appeared to take an interest in a much larger animal, according to an April 27 news release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

While seated in front of a glass barrier, Otto was photographed face to face with a swimming polar bear named Lee.

“It looks like Therapy K9 Otto has a new friend,” police said.

In another photo of the pair, Otto appears excited, while Lee, floating in the water behind him, looks inquisitive.

“Thanks to the Columbus Zoo and Ashley, a student at the Delaware Area Career Center enrolled in the career technical education zoo program, for a fun-filled day and for sharing these awesome photos,” police said.

Lee first arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 2018 and has fathered several cubs, according to the zoo. He was relocated to Louisville in 2020 before being welcomed back to Columbus in 2023.

Five surviving cubs have been born at the zoo since 2010, the zoo said. Their births are part of an effort to bolster the endangered species’ chances of survival.

