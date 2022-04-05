Police say they've identified the 'I-65 Killer.' Here's what we know about the victims

Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
·3 min read

New details surrounding a string of serial killings in Indiana and Kentucky in the 1980s were revealed Tuesday during a scheduled press conference by the Indiana State Police

The “I-65 Killer,” also known as the “The Days Inn Killer,” raped and killed at least three women, Indiana State Police officials have said — Jeanne Gilbert, Mary “Peggy” Gill, and Vicki Heath. All three were clerks at motels along the Interstate 65 corridor and while their killer had gone unnamed for more than three decades, DNA later linked the murders to the same man.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with ISP and FBI Indianapolis said they've identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013, as the man behind the killings.

Greenwell may also be linked to other attacks and killings, given similar crimes took place in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Minnesota, Kentucky and Illinois. An ISP spokesman at Tuesday's press conference said officials believe the identification announcement could lead to additional leads on other cases.

'I-65 Killer': Police to discuss long-unsolved Indiana, Kentucky serial killer case

Here is what we know about each of the known victims:

Vicki Heath

The first known victim of the 'I-65 Killer' was a 41-year-old mother of two who was working as a clerk at the Super 8 motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Vicki Heath was found by police behind the motel in the early-morning hours of Feb. 21, 1987, the Louisville Courier Journal reported at the time. She had been assaulted and shot to death.

According to the News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Heath was an avid reader who had just gotten engaged. She was born in Hardinsburg but was living in Radcliff at the time of her death.

Ahead of the 24-year anniversary of her death, her sister, Kathy Johnson, told the News Enterprise she was still looking for justice.

“I’m hoping for some answers,’’ Johnson said in 2011. “I want to know who it is, not just for me, but for all of the other families who need closure.’’

Peggy Gill

Just over two years later, the killer is said to have claimed the lives of two more women in Indiana.

Peggy Gill was a 24-year-old night auditor at the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana, where she'd been promoted after previously working as a maid.

She was attacked and killed sometime between 12:30 and 2:30 a.m. on March 3, 1989.

Gill loved to bake and decorate cakes for her co-workers, the Indianapolis Star reported in 1989. She was also known for her cross-stitches — so much so that one of her friends cross-stitched a scene from the Last Supper for Gill's funeral and left it draped over her coffin.

Jeanne Gilbert

Jeanne Gilbert, 34, had been working as a part-time auditor at the Days Inn in Remington, Indiana, on March 3, 1989 when she was killed.

The night of her death, she had traded shifts to watch her daughter's last game as a cheerleader. She also had a son.

A motorist driving through White County just after dawn spotted Gilbert’s body lying near the roadway, where the killer had apparently left her. She had been shot three times.

Both motels that day had been robbed, with the killer taking a total of $426.

Unnamed victim

The 'I-65 killer' has also been linked to an attack in 1990 in Columbus, Indiana.

A clerk at Days Inn in Columbus was working the night shift when a man sexually assaulted and stabbed her. She escaped and was able to describe her attacker to police. DNA linked the crime to the other women's killings.

The victim described her attacker as a 6-foot-tall man with greasy hair, a gray-spotted beard and drifting green eyes. Police used those details to create a composite sketch.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: I-65 killer: What we know on Harry Edward Greenwell's alleged victims

