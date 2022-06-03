Police say thief stole from Mass. border doughnut shops

Jun. 3—Police in Windham and Pelham say they're looking for a man they believe stole cash from doughnut shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts along Route 128 early Friday — which happened to be National Doughnut Day.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, police in Dracut, Mass. said in a news release, someone broke through the door of a liquor store and stole lottery tickets. About half an hour later, Dracut police said someone tried to rob the Heav'nly Donuts on Merrimack Avenue in Dracut, passing a note to staff that claimed he had a weapon. The man did not get any cash, Dracut police said, but they added that police in Lowell, Mass., were investigating similar thefts.

About an hour later in Windham, police there said a man grabbed a tip jar from the Honey Dew Donuts.

Police said they had received word of a string of robberies at donut shops along Mammoth Road and Route 128 in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Lowell and Dracut thefts.

Windham police said in a news release that they believed the man who took the tip jar from the Windham Honey Dew was driving a red Toyota Camry. Police briefly chased a red Camry near the doughnut shop.

Pelham police said they were investigating a theft in Pelham that could be related.