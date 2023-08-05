Police:Thiefstole newspaper delivery driver's car in NH, and 3 hours later, he took one in CT

Aug. 4—About three hours later, police said the SUV was left running at a Shell gas station on Post Road in Southport where the thief then stole a Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata belonged to a delivery driver for Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

The Sonata's driver, a Bridgeport resident, told Fairfield police he stopped at the station during his route to use the bathroom and left the car running and the keys inside, according to an incident report.

When he came out around 4:30 a.m., his car was gone and "and a black Toyota RAV4 was parked at the middle pumps," Fairfield Police Officer Daniel Chase wrote in the report.

The driver told police he had an app on his phone that he could use to track the stolen car. The app showed the car got on Interstate 95 heading south and briefly exited in Norwalk, before getting back on the highway and continuing southbound, the report stated. The car's last reported location on the app was in New Rochelle, N.Y., the report stated.

The car was carrying "approximately 250 newspapers valued at $750, and newspaper bags valued at $100," the report stated.

The gas station attendant told the investigating officer he saw the Toyota pull into the station and the driver stayed in the car for several minutes, the report stated. The report said the driver, who the attendant described as a man with dreadlocks, then came inside the store and said "what's up?" He then went back outside and got in the Hyundai and drove away, according to the report.

The attendant told police the car "exited the parking lot and headed west toward Westport on Post Road," according to the report.

The Sonata was recovered in New Jersey where the suspect was apprehended, but details of the arrest, including the man's name, were not immediately available.

