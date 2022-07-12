Police: Thieves ram U-Haul van into front of North Reading store, steal two motorbikes

Police are investigating after they say a group of thieves rammed a cargo van into the front of a motorbike store over the weekend while making off with a couple of bikes.

According to North Reading Police, on July 9 at approximately 3:30 a.m., an officer was performing routine building checks in the area and witnessed a group of suspects breaking into the North Reading Motorsports on Main Street.

Authorities say the officer saw a man allegedly fleeing the scene in a U-Haul van after observing heavy damage to the front of the store. The officer tried to stop the suspect, according to officials, but due to the erratic operation and high speed of the fleeing van, he terminated his pursuit.

A preliminary investigation shows the U-Haul van was used to ram the front entrance of the store so the thieves could get inside, according to authorities.

North Reading Police say two motorbikes were stolen that night and six male suspects were involved in the theft, five of whom fled the scene prior to the first officer’s arrival.

On Sunday, police say they found a black SUV in Lawrence that was connected to the theft. Officers found one of the missing motorbikes in the SUV, according to police.

On Tuesday, authorities allege the U-Haul van that slammed into the front of the store was found in Lawrence. Both Lawrence and North Reading Police determined the van had been stolen.

Authorities say the suspects are connected to several similar break-ins throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.

