Police: Thieves stole grease from Salem restaurants, fueling black market

Apr. 4—SALEM, N.H. — Police say three masked men were arrested early Friday morning after they were spotted syphoning used kitchen grease into a van at Salem Market Place plaza.

Though a peculiar crime, experts say it fuels an eight-figure black market.

Thieves in these cases typically break into outdoor grease traps — where excess from making fried foods and the like are stored — and vacuum the contents into containers of their own.

Restaurants usually hire a rendering company to properly dispose of the material, which can be turned into ingredients for animal feed, biodiesel and renewable diesel.

The North American Renderers Association estimates up to $75 million worth of old cooking grease is stolen each year.

Salem police issued a regional message to law enforcement requesting information about similar grease-trap thefts from restaurants in Southern New Hampshire, the Merrimack Valley and greater New England.

The message noted, "Salem police arrested three individuals from New York City with a large quantity of grease they obtained from grease traps in a distinctive white Chevy van with a Georgia temp plate."

Those facing charges are Raymond Coste, 28, of Yonkers, New York, for loitering/prowling, theft and criminal trespass; Jefry Jerezthen, 28, of Bronx, New York, for the same crimes; and Nelson Novasguzman, 34, of Yonkers, New York, for loitering/prowling, theft by misapplication and criminal trespass.

According to Salem police, the men took off when they noticed the 911 caller at 5:24 a.m. The plaza they were in houses 20 businesses, including a restaurant that serves Chinese and Japanese food and a brewery with a barbecue menu.

The van and suspects were found at Speedway gas station, just over a mile away on Route 28.

Police say all three are now free on personal recognizance bail.