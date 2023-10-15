Police: Thieves targeting Oviedo parents’ cars during daycare drop-off

Oviedo police are warning parents about some car break-ins happening as they just drop their kids off at daycare.

The person driving a BMW SUV is suspected of stealing valuables out of cars at the Goddard and Doodlebugs schools in Oviedo last week.

Police said they are targeting parents who may be in a hurry and forget to lock their doors as they drop off or pick up their kids.

“A parent left her purse in a car and the car was unlocked unfortunately and the purse was stolen out of their car,” said Matty Tompkins, a teacher at Doodlebugs.

Police are advising you to keep valuables out of sight and lock your car, even if it’s for a few minutes.

